Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker

It was the first ejection of Thompson's career

By Taylor Wirth

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thompson continued jawing with Booker and received his second technical foul and subsequent ejection just one minute later. 

The ejection was the first of Thompson's career and came at an inopportune time against one of the Western Conference's best teams. 

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

45 mins ago

5 Players to Watch in 2022 World Series

Philadelphia Eagles 1 hour ago

Which Team Will Be First to Beat the Eagles?

Thompson's absence certainly will be felt, with the Warriors down by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Copyright RSN
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us