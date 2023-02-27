Kings' Mike Brown, Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Lead 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Odds

Kings’ Brown leads 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Award race is narrowing down to two top candidates: Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown and Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla.

Not many would have predicted that scenario back in October, but as the regular season heads toward a thrilling conclusion on April 9, it’s now a stunning reality.

Boston endured a turbulent start to the campaign after Ime Udoka’s sudden suspension, so the franchise turned to Mazzulla to lead the C’s back to the NBA Finals. But as the Celtics have consistently remained the top dog out East, Mazzulla recently earned a contract extension to go with the removal of the “interim” tag on his position.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sacramento, on the other hand, has missed the playoffs in 16 straight seasons. But through Feb. 27, the Kings have lit their way to the No. 3 seed out West and are in a race to climb the ladder. Though players like De’Aaron Fox want the spotlight to focus elsewhere, the media discussion is rampant on Brown’s candidacy to lift the award in his first season guiding the team.

But what do the odds say? Let’s take a look:

Who are the favorites to win 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year?

At the moment, it’s a close two-horse race between Brown and Mazzulla, with the former gaining the upper hand. But there are other candidates not too far behind.

Here are the top 10 favorites to win Coach of the Year in 2022-23, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings: +100

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: +180

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets: +500

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: +1000

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks: +1100

JB Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers: +1200

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers : +1400

Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn Nets : +1500

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: +2000

Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: +2500

Who won NBA Coach of the Year in 2021-22?

Monty Williams won the award in 2021-22 after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-best 64-18 record in the regular season.

But this year, he’s a longshot to repeat – his odds are +15000.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.