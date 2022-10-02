Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a quarterback change.

Pittsburgh benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing a 10-6 deficit at Acrisure Stadium when the switch was made.

Trubisky went 7 of 13 for 84 yards and one interception before being pulled.

In Pittsburgh's first three games, Trubisky posted a 60.2 completion percentage with two touchdowns, one interception and a 189.7 yards per game average. The Steelers lost their last two games after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener.

Trubisky signed with the Steelers in the offseason after backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills in 2021. One month after signing Trubisky, the Steelers selected Pickett 20th overall in the NFL draft.

The first pass of Pickett's career resulted in an interception, as he tried to hit wideout Chase Claypool deep downfield. Pickett was picked off by fellow Pitt alum Jordan Whitehead.

But the rookie redeemed himself on the next drive, sneaking into the end zone from one yard out for his first NFL score.

The touchdown gave the Steelers a 13-10 advantage.