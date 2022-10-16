Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field.

The injury occurred when Bucs linebacker Devin White sacked the first-year QB, which sent him into concussion protocol. Pickett was initially questionable to return but was later ruled out.

Kenny Pickett is headed to the locker room after taking this hit.



Mitchell Trubisky is in the game at QB. pic.twitter.com/c38HXG442e — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 16, 2022

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is OUT for the rest of the game with a concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 16, 2022

After an ugly 38-3 loss in his first career start against the Buffalo Bills last week, Pickett showed improvement before getting injured. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, which was the first passing score of his career.

When Pickett left the game, the Steelers led 13-12 over Tom Brady and the Bucs.