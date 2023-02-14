JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Valentine's Day Joke About James Bradberry's Super Bowl Penalty

Smith-Schuster trolls Bradberry over holding penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is nothing if not a glutton for internet attention, so two days after his team won the Super Bowl, the memester took to Twitter to troll Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Smith-Schuster posted an old-school Valentine's card with the saccharine one-liner, "I'll hold you when it matters most," next to Bradberry's headshot:

The line, of course, is referring to Bradberry's holding penalty in the waning moments of Super Bowl LVII which effectively sealed the game for the Chiefs.

Folks, I hate to say it but this is pretty funny.

You can quibble with the penalty call all you want - I think it was ticky-tack considering the way game had been called, even if it was probably technically a penalty and Bradberry admitted he held Smith-Schuster.

But you have to hand it to whomever made this meme for JuJu. It's understated, it's silly, and it gets the point home without being too ham-fisted. It's funny! You have to laugh at yourself sometimes.

This is what happens when you win the big one: you get to have fun. Congrats to the Chiefs on the title.