2021 MLB Postseason

John Cusack, Barstool Sports Employee Have Heated Discussion at White Sox Game

Eight Men Out actor got into confrontation with White Sox Dave outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

John Cusack, Barstool employee have heated discussion at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While the Chicago White Sox kept their season alive against the Houston Astros on Sunday, an unlikely argument took place outside Guaranteed Rate Field. 

Actor John Cusack, who was born in Illinois, was confronted by Barstool Sports employee Dave Williams. Williams, who simply goes by "White Sox Dave," addressed Cusack about flipping allegiances from the Cubs to the White Sox depending on which team is playing better.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

eagles grades 1 hour ago

What Grades Do Eagles Get for Gutty Win Over Panthers?

Blue Cross Broad Street Run 4 hours ago

Sheila Watko Is a Little Sore After Running Broad Street

Cusack quickly put Dave in his place, saying he grew up going to both ballparks in Chicago. In the end, the two agreed to disagree.

Cusack has been seen wearing hats for both teams, and he's not afraid to admit it. Here's what he said about the matter back in 2017:

The White Sox will send Carlos Rodón to the mound in Game 4 on Monday as they look to force a decisive Game 5.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2021 MLB PostseasonChicago CubsChicago White Soxbarstool sportsjohn cusack
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us