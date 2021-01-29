John Chaney, Temple Basketball Legend, Dies at 89

Legendary Temple University men's basketball coach John Chaney has died, a longtime friend confirms. He was 89.
Chaney led the Owls basketball team from 1982 to 2006, going to the NCAA Tournament 17 times, but never managing to reach a Final Four.
Chaney was known as a demanding coach, a tough defender of his team and a mentor to young athletes.
Prior to his long run at Temple, Chaney coached at Cheyney University and Simon Gratz High School.
He is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.
