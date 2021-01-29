John Chaney, Temple Basketball Legend, Dies at 89

Legendary Temple University men's basketball coach John Chaney has died, a longtime friend confirms. He was 89.

Chaney led the Owls basketball team from 1982 to 2006, going to the NCAA Tournament 17 times, but never managing to reach a Final Four.

Chaney was known as a demanding coach, a tough defender of his team and a mentor to young athletes.

Prior to his long run at Temple, Chaney coached at Cheyney University and Simon Gratz High School.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

He is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

This story is developing and will be updated.