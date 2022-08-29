Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's Restructured 49ers Contract Makes NFL Twitter Implode

24 hours before the NFL's deadline for roster cuts, San Francisco finally made a move to shore up its backup quarterback position

By Angelina Martin

NFL Twitter implodes after Jimmy G's stunning 49ers return

NFL Twitter was in shambles on Monday afternoon as news of Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract broke.

After months of trade speculation and less than 24 hours before the NFL's deadline for roster cuts, the reaction to such an ending to the saga was warranted. 

Whether they were happy, upset or just plain laughing at the entire situation, social media users got to work posting their immediate reaction to its anticlimactic conclusion.

I don't hate it. I like Jimmy. Just an extremely weird dynamic. What an incredibly bizarre situation.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers keeping Jimmy G = a low-level 'B' movie remake of the 1992 season with Joe hanging out watching Steve all season ... of course, Steve won MVP that year, so -- go get 'em, #5.

https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers)pic.twitter.com/musoSD1HBN

Here's to another year with Garoppolo.

