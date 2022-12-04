Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Ankle Injury in 49ers-Dolphins, Carted to Locker Room

Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been taken into the locker room on a cart. pic.twitter.com/F5nKpNhrGI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2022

Garoppolo was sacked for a 10-yard loss at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Dolphins defensive linemen Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips teamed up for the sack.

Afterward, Garoppolo got up slowly and went to the blue medical tent for further observation.

When the 49ers’ offense returned to the field, rookie Brock Purdy took over as the team’s quarterback. The 49ers did not have a third quarterback in uniform for Sunday’s game.

Purdy filled in admirably on the first drive, leading the 49ers down the field and throwing a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Brock Purdy’s first career TD pass ✔️pic.twitter.com/gXvhinM5Bs — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2022

Jacob Eason is the only other quarterback with the team. Eason is on the team’s practice squad.