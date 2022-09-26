Jimmy Garoppolo's Safety Brought Dan Orlovsky Pure Elation, NFL Analyst Shares

Orlovsky details pure elation he felt watching Jimmy G safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers left Empower Field at Mile High feeling pretty morose after an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

But Dan Orlovsky walked away a winner.

The NFL analyst and former backup quarterback couldn’t have been more thrilled when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the 49ers’ end zone and into a safety during the game’s third quarter -- the same mistake that made Orlovsky a household name in 2008.

“I honestly don’t know the last time I was that instantly happy,” Orlovksy said Monday morning on ESPN. “I was sitting outside watching it because my wife was inside with my kids … I ran in and was like, ‘Babe! Babe, you’ve got to get out here.’”

Almost immediately, Orlovsky took to Twitter and celebrated his newfound freedom like he was William Wallace in "Braveheart."

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER



FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Orlovsky also shared that his wife, Tiffany, made him the perfect meme to accompany the moment.

“The internet went crazy. [My wife] made that for me, that mock up, man. It was awesome.”

The rest of NFL Twitter documented the play in true internet fashion, making sure that just like Orlovsky, Garoppolo’s safety will go down in infamy.

If anything could come from the 49ers’ ugly loss, it was Orlovsky finally able to feel some joy after years of ridicule.

And while the world certainly won’t forget his original blunder anytime soon, at least Orlovsky is no longer alone.