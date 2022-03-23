Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra Get Into Heated Confrontation Vs. Warriors

Butler, Spoelstra get into heated argument vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Miami Heat currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference, but all is not well in South Beach.

Coming off a stunning loss to the Philadelphia 76ers who didn't have Joel Embiid or James Harden, the Heat should have made quick work of the shorthanded Warriors. But Golden State didn't roll over.

Playing without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr., the Warriors hung with the Heat in the first half at FTX Arena on Wednesday night. But in the third quarter, Golden State blitzed Miami with an incredible 19-0 run.

During the Warriors' scoring barrage, Heat star Jimmy Butler got into a heated confrontation with coach Erik Spoelstra. The two had to be separated several times by Miami players and coaches.

The good news for the Heat as that they were able to erase the Warriors' lead and went into the fourth quarter trailing by just one point.

But there clearly is an issue within the Heat locker room that will need to be settled by Butler, Spoelstra and the rest of the team.