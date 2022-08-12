New York Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury in Preseason Game

Wilson was removed from the game in the first quarter

By Logan Reardon

Zach Wilson suffers non-contact knee injury in preseason game

Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact knee injury on a scramble in Friday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Jets quarterback was initially ruled as questionable to return with a right knee injury before being ruled out.

Here is video of the play:

The official injury severity is not yet confirmed, but David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc on Twitter with nearly 200,000 followers) speculated that Wilson suffered a torn ACL.

Wilson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets last year, but he struggled in his rookie campaign. In 13 starts, the BYU alum had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions while leading the Jets to a 3-10 record. 

With Wilson now facing an injury, the Jets’ backup options include two familiar faces: Mike White and Joe Flacco.

White started three games for the Jets last year, including an impressive win over the Bengals where he threw for 405 yards. Flacco, 37, is a 15-year veteran who has started five games for New York since 2020.

