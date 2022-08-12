Jets QB Zach Wilson Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury in Preseason Game

Zach Wilson suffers non-contact knee injury in preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact knee injury on a scramble in Friday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Jets quarterback was initially ruled as questionable to return with a right knee injury before being ruled out.

Here is video of the play:

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

The official injury severity is not yet confirmed, but David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc on Twitter with nearly 200,000 followers) speculated that Wilson suffered a torn ACL.

New York #Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered a torn ACL on this play when he planted his foot while attempting to cut upfield, according to our Pro Football Docs



Full analysis⏩ https://t.co/53iumzWwCh pic.twitter.com/moWVk8qlLI — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) August 13, 2022

Wilson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets last year, but he struggled in his rookie campaign. In 13 starts, the BYU alum had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions while leading the Jets to a 3-10 record.

With Wilson now facing an injury, the Jets’ backup options include two familiar faces: Mike White and Joe Flacco.

White started three games for the Jets last year, including an impressive win over the Bengals where he threw for 405 yards. Flacco, 37, is a 15-year veteran who has started five games for New York since 2020.