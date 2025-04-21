Golf

Jay Sigel, considered America's best amateur since Bobby Jones, dies of cancer

Amateur golf legend Jay Sigel - a native of the Main Line of Philadelphia's suburbs - died on April 19, 2025, at 81 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the USGA says

By The Associated Press and NBC10 Staff

Jay Sigel holding golf club on image with his years of life.
NBC

What to Know

  • Jay Sigel, who was widely viewed as America's best amateur golfer since Bobby Jones, has died of pancreatic cancer. The U.S. Golf Association said Sigel died Saturday at 81 years old.
  • Along with his two U.S. Amateur titles and three U.S. Mid-Amateur victories, Sigel played in nine Walker Cup matches, twice as a playing captain.
  • Sigel -- a native of Philadelphia's suburbs -- was low amateur in the Masters three times, and once each at the U.S. Open and British Open during his sterling career.
  • Sigel joined the PGA Tour Champions when he turned 50 and won eight times.

Pennsylvania native Jay Sigel, who was widely viewed as America's best amateur since Bobby Jones, has died of pancreatic cancer, the U.S. Golf Association said Sunday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The USGA said Sigel -- who hailed from Philadelphia's Main Line and attended Lower Merion High School -- died Saturday, April 19, 2025, at age 81, the USGA said. Along with his two U.S. Amateur titles and three U.S. Mid-Amateur victories, Sigel played in nine Walker Cup matches, twice as a playing captain.

Sigel was low amateur in the Masters three times, and once each at the U.S. Open and British Open during his sterling career.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

His intention was to turn pro when he starred at Wake Forest on an Arnold Palmer scholarship. But his left hand went through a pane window on a swinging door that required 70 stitches. Sigel decided to remain amateur and started a successful insurance business.

“I always thought things happen for a reason,” Sigel once said. “The hand injury was the best thing to happen to me.”

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles Apr 13

WATCH ‘Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge'

NBA Draft 2 hours ago

Duke star Cooper Flagg officially declares for 2025 NBA Draft

He won his first U.S. Amateur in 1982, and the following year became the first player to win the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Mid-Amateur — for players at least 25 years old — in the same season. He also captured some of the nation's most prestigious titles, such as the Sunnehanna Amateur, the Northeast Amateur and the Porter Cup.

“He was a dear friend and somebody that we will remember forever, and take a lot of inspiration from,” Kevin Hammer, the USGA’s president-elect and chair of the Championship Committee and longtime friend, said in a news release. “Best amateur since Bobby Jones hands down."

"His legacy extends far beyond his playing credentials, which are extraordinary,” Hammer added.  

Sigel joined the PGA Tour Champions when he turned 50 and won eight times, though his legacy was amateur golf.

He was on eight winning Walker Cup teams, and played as the captain in 1983 and 1985.

"Sigel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty, three daughters, Jennifer, Amy and Megan, and six grandchildren," the USGA said.

Look back at his life of accomplishments on the USGA site.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

GolfMain Line
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us