James Harden and Ben Simmons' New Jersey Numbers Revealed

New jersey numbers revealed for Harden and Simmons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Now that James Harden is with the Sixers and Ben Simmons with the Nets, the complications have already begun.

Not with regard to when each player will debut, although that's still up in the air. Not to their role within each team, or how they’ll get along with their new teammates, or even where each player will live.

What numbers will Harden and Simmons wear?

This is an interesting tidbit. Both players have worn exactly one jersey number their whole careers: Harden has worn 13 for each of his 921 NBA games with the Thunder, Rockets and Nets.

Simmons wore 25 during his entire Sixers tenure, and also during his one season at LSU.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here’s the issue: jersey No. 13 is retired by the Sixers for the one and only Wilt Chamberlain. Similarly, 25 is retired by the Nets for Philly’s own Bill Melchionni, who played his college ball at Villanova and starred for the Nets when they were an ABA franchise, winning two titles and making three All-Star teams.

The mystery surrounding Harden’s jersey number was solved last night.

James Harden plans to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell @YahooSports. No. 13 is Wilt Chamberlain’s retired number. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2022

Whoa. Andre Drummond wasn’t even here a full season, but the number was barely cold! We will remember how he served the number well. Drummond will wear No. 4 for the Nets. Seth Curry will wear No. 30.

Some other Sixers who sported No. 1: Landry Shamet, Mike Scott, T.J. McConnell, Ish Smith, Nick Young, Samuel Dalembert and Big Shot.

On Friday afternoon, the Nets revealed which number Simmons will wear.

Fun fact: Sixers Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks wore No. 10 with the Nets back in 1993, as did Mookie Blaylock, a name which not only is fun to say but was also the name of the band Pearl Jam before they became Pearl Jam.

It doesn’t make a lot of math sense, but in this case, we’re predicting 1 > 10.