Inglewood Mayor Says Super Bowl LVI Will Not be Moved to Different Stadium

Despite a national surge in COVID cases and stringent protocols being implemented, the mayor of Inglewood, California has confirmed that the Super Bowl will go ahead at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Mayor James Butts has said the city “saw nothing in the data” that would force the NFL to move Super Bowl LVI to one of the contingency stadiums. NBC Dallas-Forth Worth reported on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is among the Super Bowl contingency sites.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Don't worry about it," said Butts. "The Super Bowl is going to be played in February, in Inglewood, in the City of Champions."

The statement of confidence comes only a day after California officials decided to implement an indoor mask mandate until mid-February.

Contingency plans for the Super Bowl are created every year, but the increase in cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID has placed extra emphasis on those plans.

"As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances," the league said in a statement.

While the current indication is the Super Bowl will go ahead in Inglewood, a flurry of large-venue events in southern California have been rescheduled or canceled, such as the Golden Globes and the Grammy’s.