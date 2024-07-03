Sports

Howard Eskin barred from Citizens Bank Park for rest of Phillies season after ‘unwelcome kiss'

Sports radio host Howard Eskins has been suspended from Citizen's Bank Park for the rest of the Phillies season for an "unwelcome kiss" toward an Aramark employee

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Long time Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskins has been suspended from Citizen's Bank Park for the rest of the Phillies season for an "unwelcome kiss" toward an Aramark employee, according to Audacy.

Eskins, 73, is a host on 94 WIP sports radio and Audacy is the parent company of the station.

“We learned of an unwelcome kiss by Howard Eskin towards an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park. We take these matters very seriously. We immediately investigated and took action to address the matter," Audacy said in a statement.

A source familiar with the investigation says the incident happened in May.

Audacy investigated the matter along with Aramark and the Phillies.

“The Phillies take these allegations very seriously. We cooperated with our partners at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations. We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park," the Phillies said in a statement sent to NBC10.

“The safety of our employees is paramount, and when we learned that an Aramark employee had been subjected to an unwanted advance by an Audacy employee, we immediately began an investigation, which corroborated the allegations," Aramark said in a statement.

Eskin has been a fixture in the Philadelphia sports world since the 1980s. He has been broadcasting on both radio and TV, including for WCAU. He has worked at WIP since 1986.

Eskin will remain on air during his normal time slot Saturday mornings on the radio, a source told NBC10.

NBC10 reached out to Eskin for comment but have not heard back yet.

SportsPhiladelphiaPhilliescitizens bank park
