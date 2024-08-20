WNBA

How the WNBA playoffs work: Size, format, start date and more

The WNBA playoffs have already started to take shape, with one team locking down a spot in the postseason so far.

By Eric Mullin

The 2024 WNBA playoffs are starting to take shape.

The New York Liberty became the first team to officially qualify for the postseason on Aug. 17. Coming off a WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Co. locked down a return trip to the playoffs by winning a staggering 23 of their first 27 games.

Over the next month, several more teams will join the Liberty in the postseason field. So, as battles for playoff berths and positioning heat up, here's what to know about the WNBA postseason:

How many games are in the WNBA regular season?

Each team plays 40 games in the regular season.

When does the WNBA regular season end?

The final day of the 2024 regular season is Thursday, Sept. 19.

When do the WNBA playoffs start?

The WNBA playoffs are slated to begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.

How many teams make the WNBA playoffs?

The top eight teams in the WNBA -- regardless of conference -- make the playoffs.

What teams are in the WNBA playoffs so far?

The Liberty are the only team to clinch a playoff spot so far.

How do the WNBA playoffs work?

The WNBA playoffs seed teams based on regular-season record, with the top team owning the No. 1 seed.

In the first round, the matchups by seed are 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, and 4 vs. 5.

How many games are in a WNBA playoff series?

The first round of the playoffs features a best-of-three format where the higher seed hosts the first two games of the series. Should the series go the distance, the lower seed hosts the decisive Game 3.

The semifinals and WNBA Finals both have a best-of-five format where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2 and 5.

When are the WNBA Finals?

The full WNBA Finals schedule hasn't been released yet. However, a potential decisive Game 5 will take place no later than Sunday, Oct. 20, according to the WNBA.

