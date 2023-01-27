How to watch USMNT vs. Colombia in January international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s Colombia next for the Stars and Stripes.

The first of the two January international friendlies for the United States men’s national team came packed with action, though the nation’s second-half efforts against Serbia fell short in the 2-1 loss.

Brandon Vazquez scored the opener in the 29th minute to put the U.S. on top, but Serbia rallied back with a free kick goal just before the halftime whistle and took the lead within a minute into the second 45 minutes before clinging on for the victory.

On the bright side, youngsters like Cade Cowell, Jalen Neal and Alejandro Zendejas, among others, ended the game providing optimistic takeaways going forward. More youth could get the nod against Los Cafeteros in the second and final friendly, as players like Paxten Aaronson, John Tolkin and more didn't feature against Serbia.

Here’s everything to know about the contest against Colombia, the USMNT’s last until March:

When is the USMNT vs. Colombia international friendly?

The USMNT will face Colombia on Saturday, Jan. 28.

What time is the USMNT vs. Colombia international friendly?

Kick-off time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the USMNT vs. Colombia international friendly?

Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy, is the site for Saturday’s fixture.

How to watch USMNT vs. Colombia international friendly

TNT will broadcast the game on TV. Peacock and Telemundo will stream the game in Spanish.

Who is on Colombia’s roster?

Colombia has called up 20 players for the friendly. Six of them are currently playing in MLS. Here’s a look at the squad:

📝 Convocatoria Selección Colombia de Mayores



Ellos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para disputar el partido amistoso 🆚 🇺🇸 el próximo 28 de enero.



🔗 https://t.co/hFONangM4k#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/2AD0YUqm0m — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) January 18, 2023

The entire 24-man USMNT roster can be found here.