How to watch UConn vs. South Carolina in women's NCAA tournament title game

This season's women's March Madness final may be the best possible matchup.

Top-seeded South Carolina, which was No. 2 in the AP Top 25 ranking in the regular season, punched its ticket first after getting past Texas with a double-digit win in the Final Four.

UConn, the No. 3 team in AP's ranking, entered the bracket as a No. 2 seed. But that hasn't stopped them from decimating the competition, including No. 1 seeds. The Huskies crushed the top-seeded UCLA Bruins 85-51 to reach the final.

Paige Bueckers is the heart of the Huskies, averaging 20 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds on a whopping 54/42/88 shooting split. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong are the key second and third options.

The Gamecocks don't have one standout scorer, though Joyce Edwards, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts average double figures. Guard Te-Hina Paopao is seen as a top prospect for the upcoming WNBA draft.

So, will Bueckers stamp her resume and guide UConn to a record-extending 12th women's title? Or will Dawn Staley's side repeat and claim their fourth championship? Here's how to watch the action:

When is the UConn vs. South Carolina final?

UConn and South Carolina will take the floor on Sunday, April 6.

What time is the UConn vs. South Carolina final?

Tipoff time in Tampa, Fla., is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the UConn vs. South Carolina final on TV

UConn vs. South Carolina will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to stream the UConn vs. South Carolina final online

UConn vs. South Carolina will be available to stream online on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.

How many national titles has the UConn's women's basketball team won?

UConn has won a record 11 national titles in women's basketball, all under Geno Auriemma. These are the years the program hoisted the trophy: 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

How many national titles has the South Carolina women's basketball team won?

South Carolina has won the national championship three times, all under head coach Staley. The Gamecocks first won it in 2017, followed by successes in 2022 and 2024.

