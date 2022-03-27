How to watch the Final Four of the Men’s NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

And then there were four.

Villanova, Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are the four remaining teams in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The four squads have each won four games in the Big Dance to make it to the Final Four and are now just two victories away from a national championship.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything you need to know before the March Madness action continues at the Final Four:

Where is the Final Four for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2022 Final Four will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans.

This is the third consecutive Final Four that will be held at an NFL stadium after being played at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) in 2021 and at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) in 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is the Final Four for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The Final Four takes place on Saturday, April 2.

Which teams are playing in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The action at Caesars Superdome begins with No. 1 seed Kansas facing No. 2 seed Villanova at 6:09 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2018 Final Four, when the Wildcats defeated the Jayhawks en route to a national championship. Villanova is back in the Final Four for the third time in the last six NCAA Tournaments. Jay Wright’s Wildcats went on to win it all in their last two Final Four appearances (2016 and 2018). Meanwhile, Bill Self and the Jayhawks are making their first trip to the Final Four since that 2018 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. Kansas last advanced to the title game in 2012, with their most recent championship coming in 2008.

Then, a historic showdown between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 8 seed UNC will take center stage at 8:49 p.m. ET. The two heated rivals have met 256 total times but never before in an NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels split their two meetings this season, with each winning on the road. Will Duke get revenge after UNC spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game?

How can I watch the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

Both Final Four games will air on TBS. You can also stream the action on the TBS app, the NCAA March Madness Live app, TBS.com and NCAA.com.

When is the national championship game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The two winners of the Final Four matchups will meet in the national championship game on Monday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.