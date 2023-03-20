How to Watch Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic Title Game

How to watch Team USA in World Baseball Classic title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It all comes down to Tuesday night.

Team USA reached the World Baseball Classic title game for the second straight time after a 14-2 drubbing vs. Team Cuba in the semifinals on Sunday.

After a shaky start on defense with Adam Wainwright as the starting pitcher, the U.S. turned the tide in impressive fashion as the offense hit a new gear to put the game well out of reach.

But doing so in the championship game won’t be so straightforward. Team USA doesn’t know its opponent just yet as Japan and Mexico will battle in the second semifinal matchup on Monday. Japan is the only undefeated team left this tournament, while Mexico handed the U.S. its sole loss in group play.

Here’s what to know about Team USA in the WBC title game:

When is Team USA playing in the WBC title game?

Team USA will play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game on Tuesday, March 21.

What time is Team USA playing in the WBC title game?

First pitch in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game is set for 7 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami.

What channel is the WBC title game on?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game.

How to stream Team USA in the WBC title game

The 2023 World Baseball Classic title game will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Who will be Team USA’s starting pitcher in the WBC title game?

It’s expected that the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly will start for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game. Kelly started in Team USA’s Pool C game vs. Colombia – a 3-2 win – where he pitched three innings, logging four hits allowed, two runs, two walks and one strikeout on 61 pitches (36 strikes).

Who will Team USA play in the WBC title game?

Team USA will play either Japan or Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic title game. The Japan-Mexico semifinal will start on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has not faced Japan in this tournament but lost to Mexico 11-5 in pool play with Nick Martinez as the starting pitcher. It’ll either be a showdown against the nation with the most WBC titles (Japan, 2) or a quest for revenge against Mexico.