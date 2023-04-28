How to watch NASCAR at Dover: TV info, weather, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
After a hectic race at Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads to a track known as the “Monster Mile.”
Dover Motor Speedway, a one-mile, high-banked concrete oval in Delaware, has been the site of some chaotic races in recent years. The track has hosted NASCAR races annually since 1969.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Würth 400 at Dover this weekend:
What is the NASCAR at Dover entry list?
Thirty-six drivers will race this weekend at Diver. The usual drivers are all competing – outside of Alex Bowman, who will miss his first race of the season after suffering a fractured vertebra while competing in a sprint car event (non-NASCAR race) on Tuesday.
Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will fill in for Bowman while he recovers. Berry ran six races while filling in for Chase Elliott earlier this season after he suffered a broken leg in a snowboarding accident. Elliott returned two weeks ago at Martinsville Speedway.
Here’s the full entry list for Dover:
No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing
No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske
No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing
No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports
No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing
No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 15, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing
No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing
No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing
No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing
No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske
No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing
No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing
No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports
No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club
No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing
No. 48, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports
No. 51, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing
No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports
No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports
No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing
When is the NASCAR race at Dover in 2023?
The Würth 400 is set for Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. ET. The race was originally set to begin at 2 p.m. ET, but was moved up an hour due to weather concerns.
Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 will be set based on speeds from the first round.
What is the NASCAR weekend TV schedule at Dover?
Saturday, April 29 (FS1, FS2 and streaming)
- Practice: 10:30 a.m. ET, FS2, FoxSports.com
- Qualifying: 11 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com
Sunday, April 30 (FS1 and streaming)
- Würth 400: 1 p.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com
Who are the past winners at Dover?
Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, as he led 73 laps en route to victory at the track last May. It was Elliott’s second career win at Dover.
Beyond him, there are three other multi-time winners at Dover racing this weekend: Busch, Truex and Harvick with three wins apiece. Three other drivers have one win at Dover: Keselowski (2012), Larson (2019) and Hamlin (2020).
Who are the favorites for Dover Motor Speedway?
The best of the best often perform well at Dover.
Unlike wild-card tracks of Talladega and Daytona, you can often look for the traditional contenders to dominate at the Monster Mile. Dating back to 2009, 24 of the last 26 races at Dover were won by a championship-winning driver. The only exceptions were Hamlin in 2020 and Bowman in 2021 – and, as aforementioned, he won’t race Sunday due to injury.
Among drivers with at least five career starts at Dover, the best performers at the track are Larson (6.9 average finish in 14 starts), Elliott (9.8 in 12 starts), Truex (11.8 in 32 starts) Harvick (12.9 in 42 starts) and Keselowski (13.1 in 24 starts).
Here’s a full look at the favorites to win at Dover before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:
- Kyle Larson, +400
- William Byron, +650
- Denny Hamlin, +750
- Chase Elliott, +775
- Martin Truex Jr., +900
- Christopher Bell, +900
- Kevin Harvick, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1100
- Kyle Busch, +1500
- Tyler Reddick, +1800
- Joey Logano, +2200
- Ryan Blaney, +2500
- Brad Keselowski, +3300
- Chris Buescher, +3300
- Josh Berry, +3500
What is the weather for NASCAR at Dover this weekend?
It’s not looking good.
There are no rain tires available for Dover Motor Speedway and the track does not have lights, which makes for a tight window to get on the track Saturday and Sunday.
NBC Philadelphia is expecting a wet weekend, with a 65% chance of rain on Saturday and a 75% chance of rain on Sunday. Rain is expected to clear out by the afternoon on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be rainy in the afternoon around race time. The race at Dover last year was postponed to Monday due to rain, and that could happen again this year if the forecast doesn’t clear up.
