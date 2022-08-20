How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road.

Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.

The Eagles will have some familiarity with the Browns prior to the actual game, as the teams scheduled two joint practices. One notable member of Cleveland’s roster will not see the field, though, as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Deshaun Watson would miss the team’s final two preseason games.

Here’s everything to know about the Eagles’ second tuneup for the regular season:

When is the Eagles’ second preseason game?

The Birds’ second preseason game will be against the Browns on Sunday, Aug. 21. The two teams will meet at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

What time is the Eagles' second preseason game?

Eagles-Browns has a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time, the same slot that the Eagles will have for more than half of their regular season games.

What channel is the Eagles-Browns game on?

The Eagles-Browns game will air live on NFL Network and NBC 10. Radio listeners can tune in on 94WIP.

How to live stream Eagles vs. Browns online

The game is available to stream on the following services: NFL Network Live, NFL Game Pass the NFL mobile app and/or fuboTV (free trial).

Odds for the Eagles vs. Browns preseason game

Here are the spread, moneyline and over/under for Sunday’s preseason contest, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Eagles -3

Moneyline: Eagles -150, Browns +130

Point total: Over/under 35.5

What is the weather forecast for the Eagles vs. Browns game?

The Eagles and Browns can expect an afternoon overcast with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high in Cleveland on Sunday is 78 degrees.

Check out the full weather report here.

