How to Watch Dodgers Vs. Rays on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time and More

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are scheduled to battle it out one last time in their three-game homestead.

The Rays, who entered Saturday with the best record in Major League Baseball, have split the three-game series 1-1 after falling to the Dodgers on Saturday. The Rays won the series opener against the Dodgers on Friday night 9-3 behind huge performances from Yandy Díaz and Christian Bethancourt, among others.

Tampa Bay started game two rocky, which allowed Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs as the Dodgers reclaimed a lost lead in the seventh inning and hung on for a 6-5 victory.

Now, as the two teams look to close out their series, here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers vs. Rays game on Peacock this Sunday:

When do the Dodgers and Rays play?

The Dodgers and Rays face off on Sunday, May 28 at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Where do the Dodgers and Rays play?

The Dodgers and Rays will be competing at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

How can I watch the Dodgers vs. Rays?

The Dodgers vs. Rays game will be available exclusively on Peacock's premium service with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What’s next for MLB fans on Peacock?

The next MLB game on Peacock is between the Cardinals and Pirates. The match up scheduled for June 4 at 11 a.m. ET.