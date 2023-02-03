When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule

For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams.

This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league announced in September that they'll do away with the traditional Pro Bowl game and replace it with a series of skills competitions with a non-contact flag football game at the end of the week.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Pro Bowl.

When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET (noon local time). The skills competition will take place on February 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be simulcast on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. It will also be available for streaming with a valid ESPN+ account or viewers can sign in through their cable subscription on WatchESPN.

What other events are scheduled ahead of the 2023 Pro Bowl?

Pro Bowl Skills Show and East-West Shrine Bowl were both held Thursday that leave the Pro Bowl Games set for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

What events will be included in the Skills Showdown?

The 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will include:

Best Catch competition (Finals on Feb. 5)

Precision Passing competition

Thread the Needle challenge

Fastest Man competition

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Gridiron Gauntlet relay race

Move the Chains competition

What players were named to the Pro Bowl?

Starters are marked in bold.

* = player won't play in Pro Bowl

** = replacement selection

Quarterback

AFC : Patrick Mahomes (KC)*, Josh Allen (BUF)*, Joe Burrow (CIN)*, Tyler Huntley (BAL)**, Trevor Lawrence (JAX)**, Derek Carr (LV)**

NFC : Jalen Hurts (PHI)*, Geno Smith (SEA), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Jared Goff (DET)**

Super Bowl 57 is set up to be the first where two Black quarterbacks will face off, with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes taking center stage. Only three Black QBs have ever won the Super Bowl, one being Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 54, so he'll be looking to be the first to win twice.

Running back

AFC : Nick Chubb (CLE), Derrick Henry (TEN), Josh Jacobs (OAK)

NFC : Saquon Barkley (NYG), Mile Sanders (PHI)*, Tony Pollard (DAL)*, Christian McCaffrey (SF)**, Dalvin Cook (MIN)**

Wide receiver

AFC : Tyreek Hill (MIA), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Davante Adams (OAK)

NFC : AJ Brown (PHI)*, Justin Jefferson (MIN), Ceedee Lamb (DAL), Terry McLaurin (WAS), Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)**

Tight end

AFC : Travis Kelce (KC)*, Mark Andrews (BAL), Dawson Knox (BUF)**

NFC : George Kittle (SF), T.J. Hockenson (MIN)

Offensive tackle

AFC : Laremy Tunsil (HOU), Terron Armstead (MIA), Orlando Brown Jr. (KC)*, Dion Dawkins (BUF)**

NFC : Trent Williams (SF), Lane Johnson (PHI)*, Tristan Wirfs (TB), Penei Sewell (DET)**

Offensive guard

AFC : Quenton Nelson (IND)*, Joel Bitonio (CLE), Joe Thuney (KC)*, Rodger Saffold (BUF)**, Wyatt Teller (CLE)**

NFC : Zack Martin (DAL), Landon Dickerson (PHI)*, Chris Lindstrom (ATL), Elgton Jenkins (GB)**

Replacements: Jonah Jackson (DET/replaces Scherff), Laken Tomlinson (SF/Martin)

Center

AFC : Creed Humphrey (KC)*, Mitch Morse (BUF), Ben Jones (TEN)**

NFC : Jason Kelce (PHI)*, Frank Ragnow (DET), Tyler Biadasz (DAL)**

Fullback

AFC : Patrick Ricard (BAL)

NFC : Kyle Juszczyk (SF)

Defensive end

AFC : Myles Garrett (CLE), Maxx Crosby (LV), Trey Hendrickson (CIN)

NFC : Nick Bosa (SF), Brian Burns (CAR), DeMarcus Lawrence (DAL)

Interior defensive linemen

AFC : Quinnen Williams (NYJ), Chris Jones (KC)*, Jeffery Simmons (TEN), Cameron Hayward (PIT)**

NFC : Aaron Donald (LAR), Jonathan Allen (WSH), Dexter Lawrence (NYG)

Outside linebacker

AFC : Khalil Mack (LAC)*, Matt Judon (NE), T.J. Watt (PIT)*, Bradley Chubb (CLE)**, Matt Milano (BUF)**

NFC : Micah Parsons (DAL), Za'Darius Smith (MIN), Haason Reddick (PHI)*, Danielle Hunter (MIN)**

Inside/middle linebacker

AFC : Roquan Smith (BAL), C.J. Mosley (BAL)

NFC : Fred Warner (SF), Demario Davis (NO)

Cornerback

AFC : Sauce Gardner (NYJ), Patrick Surtain II (DEN), Xavien Howard (MIA), Marlon Humphrey (BAL)

NFC : Trevon Diggs (DAL), Darius Slay (PHI)*, Jaire Alexander (GB), Tariq Woolen (SEA), Jalen Ramsey (LAR)**

Free safety

AFC : Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)

NFC : Quandre Diggs (SEA)

Strong safety

AFC : Derwin James (LAC), Jordan Pyer (BUF)

NFC : Budda Baker (ARZ), Talanoa Hufanga (SF)

Long snapper

AFC : Morgan Cox (TEN)

NFC : Andrew DePaola (MIN)

Punter

AFC : Tommy Townsend (KC)*, AJ Cole (LV)**

NFC : Tress Way (WAS)

Placekicker

AFC : Justin Tucker (BAL)

NFC : Jason Myers (SEA)

Return specialist

AFC : Devin Duvernay (BAL)*, Jamal Agnew (JAX)**

NFC : KaVontae Turpin (DAL)

Special teamer

AFC : Justin Hardee (NYJ)