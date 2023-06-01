How Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Keeps Family Ties on His Shoes Every Game

Nikola Jokic is in the NBA Finals for the first time, but he will be chasing his second ring.

The two-time NBA MVP powered the Denver Nuggets to this year’s Finals and has been dominant throughout the playoffs. A sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals secured the Nuggets their first ever Finals berth, and they are now four wins away from their first championship.

On top of his scoring, rebounding and passing, Jokic has made headlines with his looks during the postseason. He sported a Peaky Blinders-esque look ahead of one game, and he also continued a tribute to his wife with his kicks.

Jokic has been tying his wedding band to his sneakers throughout the 2022-23 season. Check out some of the instances below:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A reminder that Nikola Jokic laces his wedding ring into his shoes during games 💍🫶 pic.twitter.com/qWOLpqHGQa — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) May 23, 2023

Jokic says he stole the tradition from a Serbian teammate to always keep his family by his side.

Jokic married his high school sweetheart, Natalija, in October 2020. Both grew up in Sombor, Serbia, and their relationship has transitioned to Denver. The couple welcomed their first child, Ognjena, in September 2021.

Natalika and Ognjena aren’t Jokic’s only family supporters. His brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, have stepped into the spotlight in recent years, and they have beef with the Nuggets’ Finals opponent.

The older siblings went after Marcus Morris Sr. on Twitter in November 2021 after their star brother pushed then-Heat forward and Marcus’ twin, Markieff Morris, to the floor during a game in Denver. Markieff Morris went on to miss 58 straight games due to whiplash and Jokic was suspended one game for the incident.

Jokic will have his family’s support on his kicks and in the stands when the Nuggets face off against the Heat beginning on Thursday for Game 1 at Ball Arena.