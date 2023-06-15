How much do winners earn per round at 2023 Wimbledon?

Records are hitting Wimbledon before the grass court Grand Slam begins.

The All England Club announced that the total prize money fund for the 2023 tournament will be a record $57,145,821.

The increase in winnings will significantly impact the earlier rounds -- awarding a nice paycheck of $69,500 for first round losers -- a 10 percent increase from last year.

Ahead of the Grand Slam, let's take a look at what players can expect to take home broken down by round:

How much does the Wimbledon singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $3,001,549.

How much do players earn per round in singles at Wimbledon?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at 2023 Wimbledon:

Place Prize Money Champion $3,001,549 Runner Up $1,500,774 Semifinalist $766,351 Quarterfinalist $434,266 Fourth Round $264,391 Third Round $264,391 Second Round $108,566 First Round $55,000

How much has the Wimbledon prize money increased over the years?

Wimbledon is seeing big wins on the prize money front.

From 2019, this year's purse will see a 12.9% increase while the winners in 2023 will be receiving a 10.9% uptick from last year.