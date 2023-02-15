How much do 2023 NBA All-Star Game tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is just days away, and the league’s best talent is headed to Salt Lake City.

With legendary appearances that range from basketball players, celebrities and other sports icons comes a hefty price tag to attend.

Beginning with the Jordan Rising Stars Practice on Friday afternoon and ending with the All-Star Game on Sunday night, Vivint Arena is guaranteed to be packed with action.

If you’re planning to attend the NBA All-Star game, here’s everything you need to know about purchasing tickets:

When is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the NBA All-Star Game?

The game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

How much are tickets to the NBA All-Star game?

Whether you’d like to be close to the action or just get a seat in the house will make a big difference in the price tag.

Tickets for the popular event can range anywhere from $400 per ticket for fans that just want to get into the arena to $27,000 for fans who want VIP or meet-and-greet passes, according to Ticketmaster.

Some of the other events throughout the weekend will be cheaper.

For instance, tickets for the All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game on Friday start at $12 with the most expensive ticket being $940.

Tickets go back up a bit for All-Star Saturday night featuring three iconic events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The cheapest ticket to see these skill events is $445, while the most expensive tickets are $13,195.