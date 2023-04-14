Hornets' Miles Bridges receives 30-game suspension from NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been suspended for a total of 30 games -- with 20 games already served -- by the NBA, following his involvement in a domestic violence incident that took place during the offseason.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KyHspQ2SFi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

Bridges will serve the remaining 10 games of his suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Ahead of free agency last summer, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence and sentenced to three years of probation. He then failed to participate in the 2022-23 season after failing to sign a contract as a restricted free agent.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved,” the league stated in the statement.

“The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result. as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

The 25-year-old forward's contract expired after the 2021-22 season and the Hornets decided to offer him a $7.9 million qualifying offer before the 2022-23 campaign. But both parties decided to step away while the legal proceeding ensued.

“Following his arrest and plea, Mr. Bridges did not sign an NBA contract for the 2022-23 season, missing all 82 games. In recognition of that outcome, the NBA has deemed 20 games of the suspension to have been already served. If Mr. Bridges signs an NBA contract, he will be required to miss the first 10 games for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play.”

Bridges played in a total of 80 games in the 2021-22 season for the Hornets where he averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from three-point range.

It is not clear whether the Hornets -- or any other team -- will look to extend Bridges a deal following this announcement.