MLB

Historic Aaron Judge Home Run Sparks Fiery Barry Bonds Debate on Twitter

Judge made history on Tuesday with his 62nd home run of the season

By Taylor Wirth

Judge's record-breaking homer sparks Bonds debate on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moments after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season, passing Roger Maris as the American League's all-time single-season home run leader, Twitter did what it does best: argue relentlessly. 

After tying Maris' record on Sept. 28, Judge wasted no time breaking the record in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, blasting his historic home run in the top of the first inning. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Immediately after Judge broke the record, Roger Maris Jr., the son of the Yankees legend, congratulated Judge on Twitter and claimed that he should be revered as the "clean home run king," a dig at Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, who all set higher single-season home run records than Judge during baseball's "Steroid Era."

Maris Jr. made waves online for his previous comments after Judge tied his father's record and since has helped spark a lively debate regarding home run records set by Bonds and others compared to that of Judge's. 

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Aaron Judge

Who Is Jesús Tinoco? Pitcher Who Allowed Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

Aaron Judge

Watch Fans Give Yankees' Aaron Judge Standing Ovation After Being Pulled Early

At the end of the day, we all are fortunate to be witnessing history and Judge should be revered for having the American League's single-season home run record. 

But there only is one home run king, both single-season and all-time, and his name is Barry Lamar Bonds. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBAaron JudgeBarry Bonds
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us