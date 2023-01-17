Highest scoring games of LeBron James’ NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LeBron James is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. And you don't become one of the league's best scorers without putting up a ton of big performances over the course of your career.

The Los Angles Lakers star forward is just a few hundred points away from supplanting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) at top of the all-time NBA scoring list. James currently has 38,072 points after becoming only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points.

James and Abdul-Jabbar are two of seven players in league history to eclipse 30,000 career points, being joined by Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

With the four-time champion continuing to make history and reaching incredible league milestones, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and look at fourteen of the King’s highest-scoring games.

1. Mar. 3, 2014: 61 points: Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Bobcats

James is no stranger to high-scoring games so it’s no shock that he’s recorded a 60-point performance in his NBA career. James led the Heat with 61 points on 22-for-33 shooting from the field, 8-for-10 from 3-point range and 9-for-12 from the free throw line in a 127-104 win over the Bobcats.

2. Nov. 3, 2017: 57 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

James dropped 57 points, which is the second-highest-scoring game of his career, in a 130-122 victory over the Wizards. The 57-point offensive barrage came from 23-of-34 shooting while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

3. Mar. 5, 2022: 56 points: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

At 37 years old, James had a 50-point double-double, which included a 56-point performance with 10 rebounds and six 3-pointers as the Lakers defeated the Warriors in a close 124-116 win.

4. Mar. 20, 2005: 56 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

This 50-point performance was specifically memorable for James as he dropped 56 points against the Raptors at 20 years old, becoming the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game. James went 18-for-36 from the field, 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and 14-for-15 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists while playing all 48 minutes. But all that wouldn’t prove enough as the Cavs fell to the Raptors 105-98.

5. Feb. 20, 2009: 55 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

James picked up 55 points as he put together a stunning scoring performance leading the Cavs to a 111-103 win against the Bucks. He shot 16-for-29 from the field and made 15 of his 22 free throws.

6. Feb. 4, 2009: 52 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden is one of the most popular arenas across the league, and it’s an arena where James has put together some of his greatest performances. James dropped 52 points against the Knicks back in 2009 on 51% shooting (17-for-33) while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

7. Dec. 10, 2005: 52 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

James dropped 52 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks against the Bucks, but it wouldn’t be enough as Cleveland fell to Milwaukee 111-106.

8. Nov. 18, 2018: 51 points: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat

The Lakers defeated the Heat 113-97 when James visited his old team for the first time since becoming a Laker in 2018 and poured in 51 points on 19 of 31 from the floor. James also finished with eight rebounds and three assists.

9. Feb. 3, 2011: 51 points: Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

James had a 51-point performance to lead Miami to a 104-100 victory over Orlando. The performance included 11 rebounds and eight assists and a 23-point first quarter.

10. Mar. 13, 2009: 51 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings

James had one of the best games of his NBA career against the Kings when the four-time champion went off for 51 points in a 126-123 win over the Kings. Of the 51 points, 22 came in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also added nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

11. Jan. 15, 2008: 51 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies

James led the Cavs to a 132-124 win over the Grizzlies with a 51-point performance. He recorded 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and added nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals.

12. Jan. 21, 2006: 51 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz

LeBron scored 51 points in a 108-90 win against the Jazz back in 2006, shooting 19-for-35 from the floor and 9-for-11 on free throws.

13. Mar. 11, 2022: 50 points: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

James, at 37 years old, scored 50 points for the second time in March 2022, leading the Lakers to a 122-109 win Wizards. He also had seven rebounds and six assists on a highly efficient 18 of 25 from the field and became the first player in NBA history to have multiple 50-point games after turning 35 years old.

14. Mar. 5, 2008: 50 points: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

James dropped 50 points and added 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals on 16-of-30 shooting in 44 minutes against the Knicks. He helped the Cavaliers outscore the Knicks by 12 points in the fourth quarter in a 119-105 win at Madison Square Garden.

How many 50-point games does LeBron James have?

James has recorded 50-plus points in 14 games over the course of his career.

How many 60-point games does LeBron James have?

James has only one 60-point performance throughout his career. The 61-point game against Charlotte Bobcats on Mar. 3, 2014.

How many 40-point games does LeBron have?

James has tallied 40-plus points 69 times.

How many points does LeBron need to pass Kareem?

James, who currently has 38,072 points, is 316 career points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

What is LeBron James' highest-scoring game this season?

On Jan. 16, 2023, James picked up a season-high 48 points in the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Rockets. He also added nine assists and eight rebounds in the win.