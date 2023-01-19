Here’s the list of NFL offensive coordinators openings this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No coach is safe in the NFL.

After a record-tying 10 teams switched head coaches for the 2022 season, there will be more turnover for 2023.

There are currently five head coaching openings (Broncos, Cardinals, Colts, Panthers and Texans), but the bigger surprise is how many teams need new offensive coordinators. Ten squads are looking for a new offensive coordinator, including three playoff teams.

Here’s a look at the franchises that will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 OC: Byron Leftwich

2023 outlook: Todd Bowles will bring in his own staff after getting promoted to head coach last March. Will he hire someone to please soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady? The Bucs have some offensive talent with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette.

Arizona Cardinals

2022 OC: Vacant (head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the play-caller)

2023 outlook: Arizona will obviously hire a head coach before moving on an OC. If the Cards hire Sean Payton, they could do something similar to last year when Kingsbury handled head coaching and offensive duties.

Los Angeles Chargers

2022 OC: Joe Lombardi

2023 outlook: Brandon Staley likely has to nail this hire to save his job after Lombardi took the fall for the Chargers’ playoff collapse. With a star young quarterback in Justin Herbert and talented weapons in Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, this job is appealing.

Indianapolis Colts

2022 OC: Marcus Brady (fired in November)

2023 outlook: Similar to the Cardinals, the Colts need a head coach before moving to OC interviews. They’ve interviewed eight head coach candidates as of Thursday afternoon and still have four more scheduled, so it could be a while before Indy worries about the OC opening.

Washington Commanders

2022 OC: Scott Turner

2023 outlook: The Commanders have solid weapons outside of quarterback, including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson, among others. They’ve interviewed longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur, their QB coach Ken Zampese and Falcons QB coach Charles London as of Jan. 19.

New York Jets

2022 OC: Mike LaFleur

2023 outlook: After finishing the season with three straight touchdown-less games, the Jets moved on from LaFleur. They’ll need a new quarterback in 2023, too. Former Colts OC Marcus Brady, former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett, Patriots TE coach Nick Caley, Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson have been linked to New York.

New England Patriots

2022 OC: Vacant (offensive line coach Matt Patricia was the play-caller)

2023 outlook: Big changes are coming to Bill Belichick’s staff. The Patriots will hire an OC after letting Patricia call plays for the first time in 2022. Caley, Alabama OC Bill O’Brien, Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell, Oregon associate HC Adrian Klemm and Cardinals associate HC Shawn Jefferson have been linked to New England.

Los Angeles Rams

2022 OC: Liam Coen

2023 outlook: With Sean McVay officially returning to the Rams and Coen off to Kentucky, L.A. needs a new OC. Even though McVay calls plays, it’s still a desired job because of how many McVay assistants get head coaching jobs. Former Jets OC Mike LaFleur is rumored to be the frontrunner.

Baltimore Ravens

2022 OC: Greg Roman

2023 outlook: Lamar Jackson is a pending free agent, but the Ravens can use the franchise tag and keep the former MVP in town. Baltimore’s next OC will be expected to value Jackson as a passer rather than just relying on his prolific running ability.

Tennessee Titans

2022 OC: Todd Downing

2023 outlook: Changes are afoot in Nashville – general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Dec. 6, then Downing was fired on Jan. 9. It’s up to head coach Mike Vrabel to rebuild his offensive staff with quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s future as a Titan uncertain.