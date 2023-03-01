Here's a complete guide to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The draft season is underway and the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most crucial times for teams during this period.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri, teams will take the opportunity to evaluate future prospects at the combine through a series of challenges that test athletes in various ways.

Here is a complete guide to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine:

What is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine offers all 32 NFL teams a chance to examine the top prospects for the incoming draft in one place.

When is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

This year’s combine goes from February 28 through March 6.

The schedule for each day's on-field workouts is as follows:

DL/LB - Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. CT

DB/ST - Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m. CT

QB/WR/TE - Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. CT

RB/OL - Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. CT

Where is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home stadium of the Indianapolis Colts. The event has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987 with one exception.

The combine was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The workouts for the players who would have been invited to the combine were done in college pro days.

How does the NFL Scouting Combine work?

Players that qualify for the combine will run through a series of challenges that are broken up into three aspects: physical, medical and professional.

Athletes go through different positional drills along with six primary combine drills: 40-yard dash, bench press, shuttle run, vertical jump and broad jump.

Scouts then gather the data of players based on their on field work along with additional measurements they can collect at the combine. Weight, weight, wingspan, and hand size are some of the many measurables that go into the physicals for players.

The last step at the combine gives teams a chance to chat with their future players through 15-minute face-to-face interviews.

What are the notable drills tested at the NFL Scouting Combine?

The key drills tested at the combine are as follows:

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Results of the drills can be found through the NFL’s combine tracker.