Here is every NBA Finals MVP in league history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could Nikola Jokic add an NBA Finals MVP to pair with his two regular-season editions?

Or could Jimmy Butler make history and be the driving force behind an eight-seed winning the title?

Maybe even a Caleb Martin or Bruce Brown archetype emerges to provide a much-needed impact beyond what the stars are expected to contribute.

However the 2023 NBA Finals plays out, there will be a new Finals MVP to add to the league’s all-time list. Here’s everything to know about the award since its creation in the late 1960s.

Who won the first ever NBA Finals MVP?

The first ever NBA Finals MVP was awarded to Jerry West in 1968-69. West suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost the series 4-3 to the Boston Celtics. In that series, West averaged 37.9 points, 7.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field (96-for-196) and 83.9% from the foul line (73-for-87).

Has a losing player ever won NBA Finals MVP?

There has been only one losing player to win the NBA Finals MVP – Jerry West. It happened in the aforementioned series in which West and the Lakers lost 4-3 to the Celtics in the 1969 NBA Finals.

Who has won the most NBA Finals MVPs?

Michael Jordan has won the most NBA Finals MVPs with six, each coming with the Chicago Bulls.

LeBron James has won the award four times – the only player to do so on three different teams – while Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan all won it three times.

How many NBA players have won Finals MVP?

There have been 54 NBA players who have won Finals MVP since the 1968-69 campaign. Here’s a list of each winner in reverse chronological order:

2021-22: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2020-21: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2019-20: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2018-19: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

2017-18: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

2016-17: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

2015-16: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2014-15: Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

2013-14: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

2012-13: LeBron James, Miami Heat

2011-12: LeBron James, Miami Heat

2010-11: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

2009-10: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2008-09: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2007-08: Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

2006-07: Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs

2005-06: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

2004-05: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

2003-04: Chauncey Billups, Detroit Pistons

2002-03: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

2001-02: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

2000-01: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

1999-00: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

1998-99: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1996-97: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1995-96: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1994-95: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1993-94: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1992-93: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1991-92: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1990-91: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1989-90: Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1988-89: Joe Dumars, Detroit Pistons

1987-88: James Worthy, Los Angeles Lakers

1986-87: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1985-86: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1984-85: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1983-84: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1982-83: Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers

1981-82: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1980-81: Cedric Maxwell, Boston Celtics

1979-80: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1978-79: Dennis Johnson, Seattle SuperSonics

1977-78: Wes Unseld, Washington Bullets

1976-77: Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers

1975-76: Jo Jo White, Boston Celtics

1974-75: Rick Barry, Golden State Warriors

1973-74: John Havlicek, Boston Celtics

1972-73: Willis Reed, New York Knicks

1971-72: Wilt Chamberlain, Los Angeles Lakers

1970-71: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

1969-70: Willis Reed, New York Knicks

1968-69: Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

Has an NBA player won regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season?

There have been 15 instances where the winner of the regular-season NBA MVP also won the Finals edition. The most recent came in 2012 and 2013 when LeBron James achieved the feat in consecutive seasons, though Michael Jordan has done it the most times (four).

Here’s a chronological look starting from 1970, when Willis Reed became the first player to do so with the New York Knicks:

1970: Willis Reed

1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1983: Moses Malone

1984: Larry Bird

1986: Larry Bird

1987: Magic Johnson

1991: Michael Jordan

1992: Michael Jordan

1994: Hakeem Olajuwon

1996: Michael Jordan

1998: Michael Jordan

2000: Shaquille O'Neal

2003: Tim Duncan

2012: LeBron James

2013: LeBron James