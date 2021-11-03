Henry Ruggs was driving 156 mph before fatal crash, DA says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 miles per hour when his vehicle struck and killed a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning, Clark County District Attorney Eric Bauman revealed.
Court reports also indicate Ruggs had a loaded firearm in his vehicle during the time of his crash and that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Ruggs, who was released from the Raiders Tuesday night, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning wearing a neck brace from the accident and had his bail set at $150,000 with electronic monitoring. He is expected back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have identified the victim as 23-year-old Tina Tintor.
Police said Tintor was driving a Toyota Rav4 when Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette rear-ended it traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway.
Ruggs' girlfriend was in his vehicle and was also seriously injured in the accident.
Prosecutors originally requested that a $1 million bail be set but had that motion denied.
Ruggs, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is being represented by attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.
The first charge is DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily injury, which carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
Ruggs' second charge is reckless driving charge, which carries a sentence of one to six years in Clark County, Nevada.