hank steinbrenner

Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Hank and his brother, Hal, inherited the storied franchise from their father, George, in 2010

Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after a longstanding health issue, the team announced. He was 63.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationship with those closest to him," the announcement said. "He was introduced to the Yankees at a very young age, and his love for sports competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life."

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness," the announcement continued. "More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always."

Sports

rules of the game 8 hours ago

If You Could Change 1 MLB Rule This Season, What Would It Be?

Tokyo Olympics 9 hours ago

Tokyo Has No ‘Plan B’ for Another Olympic Postponement

Steinbrenner, whose birthday was April 2, was the eldest of George and Joan Steinbrenner's four children. George Steinbrenner died in 2010 and his wife in 2018.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

hank steinbrennerNew York Yankees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us