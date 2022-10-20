Hampton's Byron Perkins Becomes First Out HBCU Football Player

Hampton University defensive back Byron Perkins has become the first football player at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to publicly come out as gay.

Perkins came out in an Instagram story posted Wednesday.

“I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away from myself," Perkins wrote in the Instagram story, according to Outsports.com. "I’m gay, let it be known that this is not a ‘decision’ or a ‘choice.’ Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be. Simply put, I am who I am.

"I have come to understand that life is precious and I could be gone at any moment, therefore, I will no longer be living a lie. No one should have to live a life crippled by what society thinks."

Other college football players have come out as gay during their playing careers, but Perkins is the first to do so while attending one of the 101 HBCUs. He said coming out was like "destroying a mask" that restricted him.

"I have been told on many occasions that I walk around a look as if I’m upset. This is not because I am an angry person, but because I have put on a mask, a mask that has restricted me," Perkins continued in his Instagram story. "Today, I am destroying that mask.

"For the friends and family that have known and supported me to this point, thank you, and for the friends and family that I will lose… Thank you too. You have all helped me in the process of building the young man I am today."

A 6-foot-3 redshirt junior from Chicago, Perkins previously played at Purdue before transferring to Hampton. Hampton, which is located in Virginia, is a Division I program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Perkins has appeared in 11 total games for the Pirates over the past two seasons. He's tallied seven total tackles, one interception and two passes defended this season.

In an interview with Cyd Zeigler of Outsports, Perkins said the reception from his teammates following the announcement has been "very good," but also a little mixed. He said his coaches have been supportive.

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet,” Perkins told Outsports. “They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves.

“It’s about that kid who’s going to see this and think he can be himself too.”