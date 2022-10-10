Guardians-Yankees, Mariners-Astros How to Watch 2022 ALDS Info, Stream and More

2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend.

The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming an 8-1 deficit on the road. In the other series, it took 15 innings for the Guardians to eliminate the Rays.

There are just four teams remaining with a chance to win the American League pennant. The field includes three division winners and one wild card team.

Here’s the full schedule, watch info, format and odds for the American League Division Series:

Who is in the ALDS and how did they get there?

After the new-look Wild Card Series, the postseason is business as usual.

As has been the case since 1995, the Division Series consists of four teams – the three division winners and a wild card team. It won’t always be that way under the new format, where the worst division winner plays in the Wild Card Series, but it worked out this year.

The Houston Astros (106-56) and New York Yankees (99-63) automatically advanced to the ALDS by virtue of being the two best division winners. As aforementioned, the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians also advanced after winning in the Wild Card Series.

Here are the ALDS teams and matchups:

No. 1 Astros (AL West champ) vs. No. 5 Mariners (AL Wild Card No. 2)

No. 2 Yankees (AL East champ) vs. No. 3 Guardians (AL Central champ)

How many games is the ALDS?

There are no changes to the ALDS format under the new collective bargaining agreement signed in March. Each series will be a best-of-five format.

The higher seed will host Games 1 and 2 before the lower seed hosts Game 3. If necessary, the lower seed hosts Game 4 and the higher seed hosts Game 5.

When does the ALDS start?

The ALDS will start on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with both series getting underway in Houston and New York.

How to watch Yankees-Guardians, Astros-Mariners in the ALDS

All games will air on TBS.

Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 (Game 1)

Mariners at Astros: 3:37 pm. ET on TBS

Guardians at Yankees: 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13 (Game 2)

Mariners at Astros: 3:37 pm. ET on TBS

Guardians at Yankees: 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15 (Game 3)

Astros at Mariners: Time TBD on TBS

Yankees at Guardians: Time TBD on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Game 4, if necessary)

Astros at Mariners: Time TBD on TBS

Yankees at Guardians: Time TBD on TBS

Monday, Oct. 17 (Game 5, if necessary)

Mariners at Astros: Time TBD on TBS

Guardians at Yankees: Time TBD on TBS

How to stream the ALDS

You can stream the ALDS live online with TBS, or through the TBS app. You can also stream the MLB postseason live on FuboTV (free trial).

What are the odds for the ALDS?

The higher seeds are favored to win against the lower seeds, according to our partner PointsBet. Here are the full odds for each team to win their series and advance to the ALCS:

Astros vs. Mariners

Astros, -225

Mariners, +185

Yankees vs. Guardians

Yankees, -210

Guardians, +175

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.