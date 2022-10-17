mlb playoffs

Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain

The series-deciding Game 5 has been rescheduled for Tuesday

By Eric Mullin

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day.

Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.

The decisive game will now be played Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

This is the second postponement of the series due to inclement weather after Game 2 at Yankee Stadium was also pushed back one day

Jameson Taillon (Yankees) and Aaron Civale (Guardians) were the scheduled starting pitchers for Monday's game. Civale will remain Cleveland's Game 5 starter, but New York will turn to Nestor Cortes. Cortes, who threw five innings of two-run ball in Game 2, will be pitching on three days' rest.

The winner of Yankees-Guardians will move on to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The ALCS starts Wednesday in Houston.

