Greg Norman: LIV Golf Offered Tiger Woods Over $700 Million to Join

Tiger Woods became a billionaire this year, and he apparently had an opportunity to earn close to a second billion, as well.

LIV Golf Investments CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in June that the upstart golf league made a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to get Woods to hop onboard. After reeling in Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson with nine-figure deals, just how high would LIV go to get a 15-time major winner in Woods?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson threw out a series of numbers to Norman, beginning with $700 million, going to $800 million and ending at $1 billion.

“That number is somewhere in that neighborhood,” Norman replied in the interview.

Norman noted that he had not yet started as CEO when LIV made said offer to Woods.

“Tiger’s a needle-mover, right?” Norman said. “So, of course you’ve got to look at the best of the best.”

Woods is among the crowd that has been opposed to LIV Golf, saying that the league and PGA Tour players who joined it have “turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods returned to a professional golf course for the first time in 14 months when he competed at the 2022 Masters. He also participated in the PGA Championship in May and the Open Championship in July.