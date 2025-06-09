Who is in this year's U.S. Open? LIV players, cut rules and more for 2025 field

Everyone wants to win the U.S. Open.

Unlike the Masters, which is held at the same course each year, the season's third major tournament moves across the country. The U.S. Open is typically staged at courses where scoring is especially difficult, with accurate and lengthy driving crucial to victory.

The golfers competing in the U.S. Open know there's a challenging journey ahead, with four grueling rounds to decide who lifts the sterling silver championship trophy.

Here's a look at all the players in the U.S. Open:

Who is in the 2025 U.S. Open field?

There are 156 players in the field for the 2025 U.S. Open.

Here's the full list of golfers, in alphabetical order:

Ludvig Åberg, Sweden

Byeong Hun An, Korea

Sam Bairstow, England

Jose Luis Ballester, Spain

Philip Barbaree Jr., USA

Zach Bauchou, USA

Evan Beck (amateur), USA

Daniel Berger, USA

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

Akshay Bhatia, USA

Zac Blair, USA

Chandler Blanchet, USA

Richard Bland, England

Keegan Bradley, USA

Jacob Bridgeman, USA

Jackson Buchanan, USA

Sam Burns, USA

Brady Calkins, USA

Brian Campbell, USA

Laurie Canter, England

Patrick Cantlay, USA

Bud Cauley, USA

Will Chandler, USA

Wyndham Clark, USA

Eric Cole, USA

Trevor Cone, USA

Corey Conners, Canada

Cam Davis, Australia

Jason Day, Australia

Bryson DeChambeau, USA

Thomas Detry, Belgium

Roberto Diaz, Mexico

Alistair Docherty, USA

George Duangmanee, USA

Nick Dunlap, USA

Nico Echavarria, Colombia

Harris English, USA

Tony Finau, USA

Matt Fitzpatrick, England

Tommy Fleetwood, England

Ryan Fox, New Zealand

Ryan Gerard, USA

Doug Ghim, USA

Lucas Glover, USA

Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez, Mexico

Chris Gotterup, USA

Max Greyserman, USA

Ben Griffin, USA

Lanto Griffin, USA

Emiliano Grillo, Argentina

Trevor Gutschewski (amateur), USA

Grant Haefner, USA

James Hahn, USA

Brian Harman, USA

Frankie Harris (amateur), USA

Justin Hastings (amateur), Cayman Islands

Tyrrell Hatton, England

Russell Henley, USA

Joey Herrera, USA

Justin Hicks, USA

Joe Highsmith, USA

Tom Hoge, USA

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark

Viktor Hovland, Norway

Mason Howell (amateur), USA

Mark Hubbard, USA

Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

Sungjae Im, Korea

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

Ben James, USA

Dustin Johnson, USA

Chase Johnson, USA

Matthew Jordan, England

Takumi Kanaya, Japan

Riki Kawamoto, Japan

Johnny Keefer, USA

Noah Kent (a), USA

Michael Kim, USA

Si Woo Kim, Korea

Tom Kim, Korea

Chris Kirk, USA

George Kneiser, USA

Brooks Koepka, USA

Jackson Koivun (amateur), USA

Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan

James Kruyswijk, South Africa

Michael La Sasso (amateur), USA

Frederic LaCroix, France

Joakim Lagergren, Sweden

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa

Bryan Lee, USA

Min Woo Lee, Australia

Marc Leishman, Australia

Riley Lewis, USA

Justin Lower, USA

Shane Lowry, Ireland

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

Denny McCarthy, USA

Matt McCarty, USA

Ryan McCormick, USA

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

Maverick McNealy, USA

Phil Mickelson, USA

Guido Migliozzi, Italy

Maxwell Moldovan, USA

Edoardo Molinari, Italy

Collin Morikawa, USA

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark

James Nicholas, USA

Joaquin Niemann, Chile

Nicklas Norgaard, Denmark

Andrew Novak, USA

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark

Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico

Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

Harrison Ott, USA

Andrea Pavan, Italy

Matthieu Pavon, France

Taylor Pendrith, Canada

Victor Perez, France

Trent Phillips, USA

Zachery Pollo (amateur), USA

J.T. Poston, USA

Jon Rahm, Spain

Aaron Rai, England

Patrick Reed, USA

Davis Riley, USA

Justin Rose, England

Xander Schauffele, USA

Scottie Scheffler, USA

Adam Schenk, USA

Adam Scott, Australia

Lance Simpson (amateur), USA

Cameron Smith, Australia

Jordan Smith, England

J.J. Spaun, USA

Jordan Spieth, USA

Sam Stevens, USA

Sepp Straka, Austria

Yuta Sugiura, Japan

Preston Summerhays (amateur), USA

Cameron Tankersley (amateur), USA

Nick Taylor, Canada

Justin Thomas, USA

Davis Thompson, USA

Austen Truslow, USA

Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela

Kevin Velo, USA

Scott Vincent, ZImbabwe

Matt Vogt (amateur), USA

Matt Wallace, England

Tyler Weaver (amateur), England

Gary Woodland, USA

Cameron Young, USA

How many players make the cut at the U.S. Open?

The top 60 golfers, plus ties, after the second round advance to the final two rounds at the U.S. Open. The remaining golfers are cut from the field.

What LIV players are in the U.S. Open this year?

There are 14 players from LIV Golf competing in the U.S. Open in 2025. This comes one year after Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament, his first U.S. Open crown since joining LIV and second of his career. Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in 2023, is the only other player to win a major while actively participating in LIV Golf.

Here are the 14 players from LIV who are in the 2025 U.S. Open, listed alphabetically:

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?

Is Tiger Woods playing in the U.S. Open? When will he return?

No -- Tiger Woods is still not medically cleared to return from his ruptured Achilles.

Since getting injured in February, Woods has yet to return to the course. It's unlikely he will play professionally in 2025 given the nature of that injury.

When and where is the 2025 U.S. Open golf tournament?

The 2025 U.S. Open will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania from Thursday, June 12, to Sunday, June 15.

Coverage of the U.S. Open will be on NBC and USA Network, with streaming on Peacock.