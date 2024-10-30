One year out, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be here before you know it.

While it's just under one year away, golf fans are already prepping for the biennial competition as it returns to the United States.

There's still plenty of unknowns for the event -- most notably who will be playing. But we do have all the details about the course, dates and format, which will be analyzed in the lead up to the competition.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup:

When is the 2025 Ryder Cup?

The next Ryder Cup will take place from Sept. 26-28, 2025.

Where will the 2025 Ryder Cup be played?

The U.S. will host the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, on Long Island.

When was the last American course to host the Ryder Cup?

The last Ryder Cup played in the U.S. was in 2021, when it was held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The United States team defeated Europe 19-9 in that competition.

Every year since the first Ryder Cup in 1927, the host has rotated back and forth between the U.S. and Europe at different courses.

What is the Ryder Cup format?

Buckle up, because the format and scoring for the Ryder Cup can get tricky.

Here are the types of matches that will be played:

Each of the first two days includes one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day is reserved for 12 singles matches.

Fourball: Each member of a two-man team plays his own ball, so four balls are in play on every hole. Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, and the team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole.

Foursomes: Each two-man team plays one ball per hole with the players taking turns until each hole is complete. Players alternate hitting tee shots. The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole.

Singles: Each match features one player from each team. The player with the lower score on each hole wins that hole.

Here's how the scoring works at the Ryder Cup:

The three days of the matches consist of 28 total matches worth one point each.

The first team to reach 14 and a half points wins the Ryder Cup. If the matches end in a 14-14 tie, the team that won the previous Ryder Cup retains it.

Who has made the 2025 Ryder Cup roster?

Keegan Bradley will serve as the U.S. captain in 2025 after Tiger Woods turned it down, the PGA of America announced in July.

Earlier in October, Bradley and the PGA Ryder Cup Committee announced the selection criteria for how they would pick the players who make the U.S. team. All Americans will have the opportunity to earn points beginning in 2024 and concluding at the 2025 BMW Championship, with the top six eligible players over that time making the team. Bradley will then make six captain's picks, which will be announced in August following the 2025 Tour Championship.

So, we won't know the full U.S. roster until late next summer.

How do you get Ryder Cup tickets?

Registration for 2025 Ryder Cup tickets has closed, but you can find more detailed information right here.