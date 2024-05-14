WNBA

Golden State Valkyries announced as new Bay Area WNBA team name

The Valkyries will begin play in 2025

By Ali Thanawalla

Golden State Valkyries, welcome to the Bay Area sports landscape.

The Bay Area's WNBA team officially announced its much-anticipated name early Tuesday morning.

"Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike," the team wrote in a press release. "This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce."

The announcement of the Valkyries branding comes seven months after the Warriors were awarded the WNBA's newest expansion team.

"The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now," Valkyries president Jess Smith said in a press release. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay's time to show what's possible with the best fans in the world."

Last Monday, Ohemaa Nyanin was introduced as the Valkyries' first general manager. She will be tasked with building the team's roster.

The Valkyries are set to begin playing in 2025.

