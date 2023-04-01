San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle Makes Epic WWE WrestleMania 39 Cameo, Takes Down The Miz

The 49ers tight end has a passion for wrestling

By Taylor Wirth

There aren't many NFL players, or people in general, who are bigger wrestling fans than George Kittle

The 49ers tight end made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium alongside Pat McAfee, where he helped take down The Miz with a clothesline move from behind. 

After Kittle took down the two-time WWE champion, McAfee proceeded to jump off the top rope and finished off The Miz with a Swanton. 

Kittle probably won't be performing any moves like that as long as he remains under contract with a team in the NFL. However, after he's done playing, there is no doubt that the 49ers' Pro Bowl tight end will have a future in wrestling. 

