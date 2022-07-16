Fred Kerley Wins 100m Gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships

It’s an all-American podium for the men’s 100m at the first World Athletics Championships to be held in the United States.

Fred Kerley earned gold, Marvin Bracy earned silver and Trayvon Bromell earned bronze in the event at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. Kerley’s 9.86-second time beat Bracy by more than two-hundredths of a second, while Bracy edged Bromell by just two-thousandths of a second.

Kerley earned silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, trailing just Italy’s Lamont Jacobs. He now has four world championship medals and his second gold. His first came in 2019 in the 4x400m relay.

This is the third time the U.S. has swept the men’s 100m at the world championships. Those other instances came in 1983 and 1991 with Carl Lewis winning gold each time.

There was also a fourth American in Saturday’s final. Christian Coleman, who won the event at the last world championships in 2019, placed sixth with a time of 10.01 seconds.

Here are the full results from the men’s 100m final:

Fred Kerley, USA: 9.86 Marvin Bracy, USA: 9.88 (.874) Trayvon Bromell, USA: 9.88 (.876) Oblique Seville, JAM: 9.97 Akani Simbine, RSA: 10.01 (.003) Christian Coleman, USA: 10.01 (.005) Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, JPN: 10.06 Aaron Brown, CAN: 10.07

Chase Ealy made history in the shot put. With a final distance of 20.49 meters, she became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the event at the world championships. Gong Lijiao, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, earned silver on Saturday with a distance of 20.39.

Elsewhere at the world championships, Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey won the women’s 10,000m, Poland’s Paweł Fajdek won his fifth straight title in the men’s hammer throw and China’s Wang Jianan won the men’s long jump.