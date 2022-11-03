San Antonio Spurs

Former Spurs Psychologist Suing Josh Primo, Team After Alleged Exposure Incidents

Primo was waived by the Spurs last week

By Logan Reardon

Former Spurs psychologist files lawsuit against Josh Primo, team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen reportedly is suing the organization and Josh Primo and filing a criminal complaint over alleged indecent exposure incidents.

The Spurs waived Primo last week.

According to a lawsuit obtained by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Primo allegedly exposed himself nine times to Cauthen beginning in December of 2021. The lawsuit claims that the franchise failed to act despite becoming aware of the exposures in January of 2022.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cauthen repeatedly reported the incidents, but the reports were “ignored.” The lawsuit states that Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright on March 21, 2022, but “nothing was done.”

William J. Briggs, Primo’s attorney, released a lengthy statement denying the allegations.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers 18 hours ago

Sixers Vs. Wizards: Sixers Fall at Home Without Joel Embiid and De'Anthony Melton

Philadelphia 76ers Oct 31

Sixers at Wizards: Guards Carry Sixers to Road Win Without Joel Embiid

Primo was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Spurs in July of 2021. 

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich denied further comment after the team cut ties with Primo.

The 19-year-old is owed $4.1 million this year and $4.3 million next year by the Spurs after going unclaimed on waivers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Antonio SpursIndecent Exposure
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us