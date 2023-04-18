Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dies at 31

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith died at 31 years old, the Cleveland Browns and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith," the Browns said. "Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

No cause of death or additional details were shared.

Smith played eight NFL seasons with five teams: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. The Jaguars selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent three years in Jacksonville. From there, he played one season with the Bengals, two with the Browns, one with the Raiders and played his final season with the Texans in 2021. Smith recorded 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss for his career.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and Browns tight end David Njoku were among Smith's former teammates who posted tributes on Tuesday.

Before reaching the NFL, Smith starred for West Rowan High School in North Carolina before playing college football at Arkansas.

"Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend!" West Rowan Football wrote on Twitter. "Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!"

Smith signed with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in March and played five games with the team.