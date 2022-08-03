Former NBA Star Iman Shumpert Arrested, Accused of Marijuana Possession at DFW Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after security screeners found a "sizable" bag of marijuana and a gun magazine in his backpack, police say.

According to an arrest report from DFW Airport DPS, officers were called to the TSA checkpoint at Terminal E Saturday afternoon for a report of a drug violation. Upon arrival, officers met with TSA officials who say they discovered "a sizeable amount of a green leafy substance inside a backpack during a secondary screening process," the report said.

According to the police report, a Glock magazine containing 14 nine-millimeter rounds was also found in the backpack along with 6.12 ounces of marijuana. No weapon was located.

Shumpert told police that the substance was marijuana and he was traveling to Los Angeles to pick up his daughter.

According to the report, Shumpert "asked if there was any way he could make his flight." The arresting officer told Shumpert that he wouldn't be making his flight because he was under arrest.

He was handcuffed and taken to the airport's jail.

It wasn't immediately clear if Shumpert was represented by an attorney.

No further details were immediately available.

DFW Airport DPS

Shumpert was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011. Over his 11-year career, he also played for the Cavaliers, Kings, Rockets and most recently the Nets.