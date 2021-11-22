Former NBA player Iman Shumpert wins 'Dancing with the Stars' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBA champion Iman Shumpert has added another trophy to the collection: the Mirrorball Trophy awarded to the winner of "Dancing with the Stars."

Shumpert, who played primarily for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers during his 10-year career, became the first ex-NBA player to be victorious in the show's 30 seasons.

The 31-year-old Shumpert and pro dancing partner Daniella Karagach earned a perfect score for their fusion routine to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire. The duo earned another perfect score for their second dance, a freestyle performance to Missy Elliott's "Lose Control."

Shumpert, who won an NBA championship with the Cavs in 2016, clutched his new hardware as if it were the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Shumpert had something of a secret weapon in the competition: his wife Teyana Taylor, a singer and choreographer.

OMGGGGGG JAJSNSMAKAMNANAMSMS SNSNANSNSNSNSNSNSNANSNAN 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 omgggggg!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSSS! — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 23, 2021

He also received support on social media from some high-profile former teammates in LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Man my G @imanshumpert in his f’n 💼!!!!!! LFG 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Don’t even try to front, just respect the conglomerate! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8SzL2th79q — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

Everybody tune in and make sure you vote for my guy @imanshumpert! Text IMAN to 21523! https://t.co/330oXKxZuO — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) November 23, 2021

Selected by the Knicks with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Shumpert averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his career.

Shumpert joins a long list of professional athletes to have won "Dancing with the Stars." Among others, it includes NFL running back Emmitt Smith, Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, NFL wide receiver Hines Ward and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.