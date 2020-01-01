Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies Weeks After Emergency Brain Surgery

What to Know Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died at age 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died three weeks after he was hospitalized due to a “sudden brain hemorrhage,” according to the NBA. He was 77.

Stern was at a Manhattan restaurant when he collapsed on Dec. 12. The league said that he suffered a hemorrhage "for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

In a statement, the NBA said Stern passed away Wednesday afternoon.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends," Silver said in a statement.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," he added. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern was widely regarded as one of the greatest commissioners in American sports history, overseeing the remarkable growth of the league — whose games are now televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages — as well as the WNBA, which he helped form in the 1990s, and the NBA's G League.

Stern had a hand in numerous initiatives that changed the league, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

He wouldn't even let staffers use the word "retire" when he left his office, because he never intended to stop working. He has kept an office in New York and regularly travels into the city for work on the projects he pursued once he turned the league over to Silver.

